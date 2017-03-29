PSA: Apple’s USB-C accessory + UltraFine display pricing discounts end this week

Apple first announced that it would be discounting certain USB-C accessories back in November to coincide with the release of the new MacBook Pros. Originally, the promotion was set to run through the end of the year, but Apple extended it through March 31st to supplement the launch of the LG UltraFine 5K displays, which are also discounted.

That day is quickly approaching, though, so you’re running out of time to take advantage of the promo…

Come this Friday, March 31st, USB-C accessories sold through Apple will return to their original prices. The rare promotion from Apple has now been in effect for around 5 months, so we wouldn’t expect Apple to further extend the window.

As a refresher, here are the accessories you can get from Apple at a lower price through Friday:

USB-C to USB Adapter ($19 → $9)

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter ($49 → $29)

USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($69 → $49)

USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter ($69 → $49)

USB-C to Lightning (1 m) ($25 → $19)

USB-C Charge Cable (2 m) ($19)

USB-C to Lightning (2 m) ($35 → $29)

29W USB-C Power Adapter ($49)

61W USB-C Power Adapter ($69)

87W USB-C Power Adapter ($79) While charging accessories are not dropping in price, Apple is discounting third-party USB-C accessories sold through its retail channels, including SanDisk’s $49 USB-C SD card reader which drops to $29.

Additionally, the price cuts on LG’s UltraFine displays are also over at the end of this week.

Apple implemented this promotion to ease the transition from USB-A to USB-C with the launch of the new MacBook Pro lineup and accompanying LG UltraFine displays. Now that USB-C has been the standard for a few months now, however, it makes sense for Apple to let the promotion lapse. Head to Apple’s website to take advantage of the deals.

If you’re reading this after March 31st has already passed, you can check Amazon for some affordable USB-C accessories.