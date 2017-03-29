GigSky expands international iPad data plans to 180+ countries with Apple SIM

After expanding to include a total of 140+ countries back in June last year, international iPad data plan provider GigSky announced today that it is now available in an additional 40+ regions using an Apple SIM. The company first launched its service for iPad back in 2015, offering no-contract cellular data plans in around 90 countries by leveraging Apple’s new carrier-agnostic Apple SIM card included in the device.

Some of the new countries now supported include Argentina, The Bahamas, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia, French Polynesia, Guam, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco and Nepal.

Alongside the news, the company announced some better plans for certain destinations:

GigSky is also offering even more data to its customers. 30-day plans in Canada and Mexico now include 5GB for $50, previously 1GB for the same price. Plans in the U.S. and Puerto Rico include 5GB for $50, up from 3GB for the same price — and most $50 GigSky plans in Europe offer 3GB of data. Customers will receive a minimum of 1GB in all other destinations, with many plans offering 2GB or more. GigSky also offers flexible shorter-term plans at lower prices to accommodate the needs of every traveler.

The plans are typically aimed at short-term travelers, allowing iPad users traveling abroad to purchase data directly from the device without having to visit a local carrier or get a new SIM card.

You can use the plans with the new iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3. GigSky notes that the 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular model comes with a built-in Apple SIM as does the iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular models in some countries, but otherwise you can get an Apple SIM from Apple.