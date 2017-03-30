Apple declared ‘most intimate brand’ in survey of 6,000 consumers

A survey of 6,000 consumers across three countries has found that Apple is ‘the most intimate brand’ – using a range of survey responses to measure the emotional connection people feel to a brand. It also had the highest score for ‘can’t live without this brand,’ with 59% of consumers ticking this box.

Behind Apple in the top 10 were Disney, Amazon, Harley Davidson, Netflix, Nintendo, Samsung, Whole Foods, BMW and Toyota.

MBLM, the company behind the survey, say that hard data proves the rankings aren’t just fluff …

The top ranked intimate brands continued to outperform the S&P and Fortune 500 indices in revenue and profit over the past 10 years […] “Our report once again reveals that the bonds created between a brand and a consumer deliver greater economic growth. Brand growth starts and ends with emotion and the quantity, quality and character of the bonds formed with customers,” stated Mario Natarelli, MBLM’s managing partner.

The firm measured the number of overall positive feelings consumers had for each brand, and the extent to which they associated the brand with six factors.

1. Fulfilment Exceeds expectations, delivering superior service, quality, and efficacy. 2. Identity Reflects an aspirational image or admired values and beliefs that resonate deeply. 3. Enhancement Becoming better through use of the brand—smarter, more capable, and more connected. 4. Ritual Ingraining a brand into daily actions—more than habitual behavior. The brand becomes a vitally important part of daily existence. 5. Nostalgia Focuses on memories of the past and the warm, poignant feelings associated with them. These are often brands a customer has grown up with. 6. Indulgence Creates a close relationship centered around moments of pampering and gratification that can be either occasional or frequent.

Half the respondents were in the USA, with the rest split between Mexico and United Arab Emirates. US participants were aged 18-64 with a household income of $35k plus.