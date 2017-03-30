Marshall launches wireless version of its highly-respected over-ear Monitor headphones

When you’re using headphones for studio production, you want cans that reproduce the sound exactly as it’s being recorded – nothing added, nothing changed, nothing taken away. That’s a preference many of us share outside the studio, and what monitor headphones are all about. Marshall has today launched a wireless version of its top-of-the-range Monitor headphones.

They retain the look, feel and controls of the original: a very traditional-looking black vinyl casing, black aluminum fittings and that single brass joystick control: move up/down for volume, left/right for previous/next track and press for pause/play and to accept/end phone calls.

Monitor Bluetooth combines hi-fi prowess and Bluetooth aptX technology to give 30+ hours of exceptional audio quality on a single charge. Monitor Bluetooth’s ergonomic over-ear construction delivers superior noise isolation without the bulk, staying light on your ears through hours of listening. Black vinyl, brass accents and the embossed Marshall script give Monitor Bluetooth that iconic look, while the foldable design, heavy-duty cast metal hinges and a canvas carrying case provide extra protection for wherever the road takes you.

The headphones fold for travel, and come with a detachable 3.5mm audio cable for times when you want to use them wired.

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth cost $249, which is $50 more than the non-Bluetooth original. The company also offers a range of other wired and wireless headphones at prices starting from less than $50.