9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ 512GB MacBook Pro $1,799, Seagate 4TB External HDD $88, SanDisk 32GB Lightning Flash Drive $28, more

- Mar. 31st 2017 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,799 (Reg. $1,999)

B&H takes up to $300 off high-end 2016 MacBook Pro models (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,280

Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)

Seagate, QNAP, WD and other hard drive deals from $37 in Amazon’s Gold Box

SanDisk’s iXpand 32GB/64GB USB 3.0 Lightning Flash Drives from $28

Daily Deals: SanDisk 64GB USB Type-C Flash Drive $23, Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Unlocked (Refurb) $100, more

Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase

B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only

iTunes and Amazon launch DreamWorks $10 HD movie sale: Bee Movie, Shrek, more

Don’t Think Twice is this week’s iTunes $1 HD Movie Rental (Reg. $5)

App Store Free App of the Week: Blyss iOS puzzler goes free for very first time (Reg. $2)

9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

DODOcase launches 40% off sitewide sale

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Put yourself into games and feel the action with the new Hardlight VR suit

Destiny 2 reveal trailer, release date, limited edition details, more

Comcast rolls out new Xfinity prepaid internet service, plans start at $15

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Ecobee3 Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat has HomeKit + Alexa control: $199 (Reg. $249)

Twelve South Fermata Headphone Charging Stand first notable price drop: $72

Elgato Eve HomeKit-enabled Smart Light Switches from $40, 2-pack $76

