Apple closes WWDC 2017 lottery, begins notifying winning developers

After opening earlier this week, Apple’s ticket lottery for its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference came to a close earlier today. Now that the lottery is closed, Apple has started notifying developers who won tickets and offered them the opportunity to purchase tickets…

Apple this evening began sending emails to developers who were chosen to attend. Developers were told that they have until Monday, April 3rd at 5PM PT to pay the $1,599 price tag for the ticket. Some developers have already had their accounts charged, though.

Apple first opened its WWDC 2017 lottery and scholarship registration earlier this week. The lottery allows Apple to better handle the heavy demand it experiences for tickets to the event, ensuring that everyone has an equal shot at getting a ticket. Developers who win the lottery aspect are asked to pay the $1,599 ticket price, while students who are chosen as part of the Scholarship program are given a free ticket.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference begins on June 5th and runs through June 9th. The event is being held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, a departure from recent years when it was held in San Francisco. If Apple follows its usual schedule, the public press keynote will take place on June 5th.

At WWDC this year, we’re expecting to see the official unveil of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Apple has already teased this year that its keynote will focus on all of its platforms, meaning we should also expect new tvOS and watchOS news, as well as information about platforms such as CarPlay.

WWDC is usually not the place for hardware announcements, but rather a chance for Apple to preview its upcoming software and inform developers as to how they can build on and implement new features into their applications.

If you weren’t chosen as a winner of the lottery, or can’t afford the $1,599 ticket price, Apple will stream most sessions and its main keynote via all of its devices, so you can still tune in. Were you chosen as a winner of Apple’s 2017 WWDC lottery? If so, let us know down in the comments.

