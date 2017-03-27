Apple opens WWDC 2017 lottery and scholarship registration for developers

If you plan on attending Apple’s annual developers conference, the window for WWDC 2017 registration is now open. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 at the upcoming conference.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5 and runs through June 9. After being held in San Francisco for the past several years, Apple is bringing the conference back to San Jose this year at the McEnery Convention Center.

Purchasing a ticket to attend the conference will cost $1599 USD. Apple can only accommodate a few thousand attendees, however, so the conference has relied on a lottery system for applicants for the last few years.

This gives all developers interested in attending a chance to apply, then winners are chosen at random and charged the price of admission.

Separately, Apple has a WWDC Scholarship program that lets student developers attend with most expenses paid. Apple has already outlined the application process for students which is also open starting today.

Developers can register at developer.apple.com/wwdc/tickets/; students can visit developer.apple.com/wwdc/scholarships/ for more information.

