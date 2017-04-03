Twitter rolls out new location features in Direct Messages for businesses

Last week, Twitter made a change to the default profile picture and also stopped counting usernames against its character limit. This morning, Twitter is out with another announcement about new location-based features for businesses who are using its Direct Messages platform.

Twitter shared in a blog post that the new features allow businesses to request and share locations with customers within a Direct Message.

Starting today, businesses building on our Direct Messages platform can request and share locations with people. Alongside quick replies, welcome messages and Customer Feedback Cards, this is yet another feature in the canvas we’re providing for businesses to create great human- and bot-powered customer experiences on Twitter.

It also shared details on how users/customers retain control over the information that is shared and how the feature will work.

People have complete control over the location information they share with a business. Businesses must first ask a person to share a location. That person can then choose to ignore the request, share a precise location, or pick a place name from a list – regardless of whether or not they are physically there.

Twitter’s Direct Message APIs are still in private beta, however if you’re interesting in these features for your business you can submit your interest. If you’re a developer Twitter has a different page for gaining early access.

This update comes as social media competition has been ramping up this year. Instagram recently shared it has over 1 million active advertisers and plans more business features to be coming soon, while Snap Inc., Snapchat’s parent company filed for a $3B IPO this past February.