Instagram hits 1 million monthly active advertisers, planning booking feature for businesses

Instagram has steadily been introducing new features to its photo and video sharing service, and that appears to be paying off. TechCrunch reports that Instagram has shared it now has 1 million monthly active advertisers, up from half that in September and just 200,000 a year ago.

Instagram’s user base includes 400 million daily active users with 80 percent of all users following a business, the report adds, and Instagram plans to leverage that with new features.

Specifically, Instagram plans to introduce a button to business profiles for booking appointments through the app. Ads are currently limited to likes and sending users to the web.

Advertisers will also see new data-related features coming in the future that offer insights into how users engage with multi-photo posts and even sponsored Instagram Stories. (While we’re still on the topic of advertising and engagement, here’s a free idea: Instagram for iPad. I’d engage with that.)

As for user facing features, Instagram recently introduced the ability to save live videos to your camera roll after broadcasting, new geostickers for Instagram Stories, and an album-like carousel feature for sharing up to 10 photos and videos in a single post (which advertisers first got).