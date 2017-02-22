Instagram update introduces new carousel album posts for up to 10 photos and videos

Instagram is introducing a new sharing format that lets you publish multiple photos and videos in a single post on the social network. Posts were previously limited to single photos or videos with the exception of Stories which are ephemeral.

The new Instagram format supports up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. Posts with multiple photos and videos will be presented inline with the primary Instagram feed as a single post that can be swiped carousel-style to reveal additional photos.

When uploading to your feed, you’ll see a new icon to select multiple photos and videos. It’s easy to control exactly how your post will look. You can tap and hold to change the order, apply a filter to everything at once or edit one by one. These posts have a single caption and are square-only for now. On your profile grid, you’ll notice the first photo or video of your post has a little icon, which means there’s more to see.

Overall, the new album format looks very well done. As a frequent Instagram user myself, I’m looking forward to using this new feature when it rolls out. I often try to pick the single best photo from an event to share.

Now the very best photo can be first in the carousel and the rest can be included without over sharing. (I’m a little too old school to spend much time posting Instagram Stories that disappear but I watch my fair share.)

Instagram says its new photo and video sharing feature is available in version 10.9 of its iPhone app, although it may take some time to roll out after the app update. Fingers crossed for an official iPad app next…