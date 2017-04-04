August announces new pro version of its Smart Lock with Z-Wave support

Some of the most well-known smart home systems and more than 1,700 products use Z-Wave technology. The new August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave) leverages the architecture of the market- leading August Smart Lock. Support for Z-Wave allows the August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave) to communicate wirelessly to security and home automation systems and will allow integrators and installers to include the August Smart Lock as part of a complete smart home solution.

The new August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave) hardware will be available later this fall, the company says, and sold through the company’s August Pro division and partners including “ADI, AVAD, Top Notch and Worthington.”

9to5Mac reviewed the HomeKit version of the August Smart Lock that works with Siri and Apple’s home automation feature last fall. August Smart Lock also works with other smart home systems including Amazon Echo and Google Home.

August’s lineup includes smart keypads and doorbell cameras as well which we’ve tested and recommend, although we’re still awaiting promised HomeKit support for video features.

Aside from the consumer version and upcoming pro version, August announced a new mortise style version for modern buildings earlier this year.