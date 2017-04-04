Starbucks for iPhone adds iMessage app for sending gift cards with Apple Pay & more

Starbucks today updated its iPhone app to add a new “Starbucks Gifts” iMessage app, allowing users send gift cards through Apple’s iMessage and pay for them using Apple Pay.

Starbucks® Gifts in iMessage… Send a digital gift card with the Starbucks® iMessage app and Apple Pay. Surprise someone special with an instant gift, seamlessly integrated into your texting conversation. It’s way more delightful than asking someone you love to check their email.

The company previously announced the feature last month during its annual shareholders meeting when it also unveiled other plans for its digital strategy going forward.

The new iMessage app arrives today alongside other updates to the main iPhone and Apple Watch app. Version 4.3.4 of the Starbucks app includes enhanced push notifications, a revamped mobile order and pay user experience , and a store locator with new filtering options.

For the updates to the Mobile Order & Pay feature, the company’s release notes mention a new look and animations and features such as the ability to “remove or duplicate items with a tap” and “see all customizations in the updated card views.”

The new features, including the iMessage app, are available now in the latest Starbucks app for iPhone and Apple Watch on the App Store. After downloading the new update, you can access the “Starbucks Gifts” from within the iMessage app drawer in a conversation.