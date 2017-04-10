tvOS 10.2.1 beta 2 rolling out for Apple TV

Apple is rolling out the second tvOS 10.2.1 beta for developer testing on Apple TV. The update will likely focus on bug fixes and security improvements ahead of any new features potentially planned for tvOS 11 later this year.

tvOS 10.2.1 follows the recent release of tvOS 10.2 for Apple TV. The most recent Apple TV software update includes a new fast scrolling method and SDK improvements.

Apple also recently updated its Apple TV Remote app with Siri Remote features to work with iPad.

tvOS 10.2.1 beta is only available for registered developers. Public beta versions of iOS and macOS are available, but tvOS and watchOS betas are only available through Apple’s developer program.

As for tvOS 11, Apple will likely introduce the new software update at WWDC 2017 on June 5th.