Evernote update adds colorful new Touch Bar features to your MacBook Pro

Evernote is out with a major new update for MacBook Pro users that brings colorful new Touch Bar features to the note-taking app. The latest version lets Evernote users gain ‘quick access to key navigation and note editing commands’ on the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

Evernote breaks down five ways the new Touch Bar features improve the note-taking app, including quickly composing a new note, easily searching for content, adding tags with a tap, using the Touch Bar color picker to assign colors, and using colorful feedback tools from the Touch Bar.

Evernote also says several bug fixes are included in the new update for Mac:

We’ve fixed several issues people were having with notes: – Search terms weren’t highlighted in notes for some searches – Clicking on an attachment sometimes caused the note to scroll up, making it hard to open attachments – Shift + arrow up or down did not highlight if the line above or below was blank – Shift + enter did not create a non-bulleted line in a bulleted list – Couldn’t delete the leftmost column in a table if the top cell is formatted – Line breaks were unexpectedly removed after syncing some notes originally created on iPhone – Content copied from a PDF sometimes could not be pasted into a note – Applying Simplify Formatting to clipped notes removed returns – If the last item in a list was blank, it disappeared when users navigated away and then back to the note – Couldn’t remove indents from text in some notes created in earlier versions of Evernote – In tables, if you triple clicked to select the content and then cut, you would be unable to focus on the cell – If you added a new checklist item in the middle of an existing checklist, one character of a checklist item might be unexpectedly deleted

Evernote version 6.11 is rolling out now on the Mac App Store.