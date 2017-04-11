Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 1080

Nvidia has made good on its promise to release Pascal drivers for the Mac. This makes it possible to drive macOS with 10-series cards like the popular Geforce GTX 1080, or the newly released Titan Xp.

Up until now, users wishing to use modern Nvidia GPUs on a Mac were forced to use last-gen Maxwell-based hardware, such as the GTX 980 Ti and other 9-series cards. With the release of the Pascal drivers, more options have been opened up for eGPU users, legacy Mac Pro users, and Hackintosh users wishing to utilize the latest and greatest in GPU technology.

You can find Nvidia’s Pascal drivers for Mac here via direct download. The WebDriver-378.05.05.05f01 package contains drivers for all eligible Pascal-driven GPU products from Nvidia. This means that whether you have a GTX 1050 or the latest Titan Xp, you only need to download one web driver package.

I haven’t yet tested a 10-series card on macOS using my Akitio Node Thunderbolt 3 external GPU setup, but I plan on doing so soon (successful reports are appearing on Reddit, but as always, your mileage may vary). Ultimately, my goal is to run a 10-series card in the Hackintosh that I’m currently building.

Have you tried Nvidia’s new Pascal drivers yet for Mac? Sound off with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.