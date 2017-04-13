How to file your taxes on time with iPhone or iPad

Taxes are due in the US this coming Tuesday, April 18. While that may sound like cause for alarm if you haven’t completed your taxes already, there are still some easy ways to get them done without filing late or filing for an extension. Follow along for the best apps to quickly and accurately file your taxes right from your iPhone or iPad.

There are a handful of available apps for iPhone and iPad to accomplish filing your taxes, but without a doubt the two most reputable (and highly rated) choices come down to Intuit’s TurboTax and H&R Block’s offering.

TurboTax for iPhone and iPad

Intuit’s tagline for its TurboTax iOS app is “Snap. Tap. Done.” Instead of having to manually enter your information throughout the filing process, you can utilize your camera for capturing your W-2. TurboTax’s software will take care of the details.

Other features include live-on screen video help, the option to connect with a TurboTax expert, and Touch ID and Apple Pay support.

Another benefit to this software is you can start your taxes on your iPhone or iPad and pick up where you left off on your Mac or PC.

TurboTax offers free Federal filing and also offers three other tiers of paid services depending on your needs (most users will likely be able to file for $100 or less). TurboTax offers a maximum refund guarantee and also supports two-step verification for security.

Intuit has 4.5/5 stars on over 9,000 reviews for all versions of the iOS TurboTax app and is a free download from the App Store.

H&R Block Tax Prep and File

H&R Block offers the same features and benefits as TurboTax with its iOS app and offers a 100% accuracy guarantee and a maximum refund guarantee.

The app includes features like document scanning, one-tap help, live tax-experts and even 3D Touch support for checking your refund status.

You can also start, continue, and finish your tax returns on any device. Pricing looks to start at $1.98 via in-app purchases ($0.99 a piece for Federal and State filing) and goes up to about $90 depending on your needs.

H&R Block’s iOS app has 4/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews for all versions and is a free download from the App Store.

Other Options

There are some lesser known services that also offer iOS apps to file your taxes such as TaxSlayer and TaxAct Express. With TaxAct Express you can file simple Federal and State taxes for free.

While these options may save you a few bucks, these services aren’t likely as robust as TurboTax or H&R Block.