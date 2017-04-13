Pokémon GO launches Eggstravaganza in-game event for Easter

As it has done surrounding past holidays, Pokémon GO developers Niantic announced today that it will host a special in-game event for Easter weekend. The “Eggstravaganza” event will kick off today at 1:00 PM PDT and include increased opportunities to catch a greater variety of specific types of Pokémon while earning more Candy from each one hatched from an egg:

ADD A SPRING TO YOUR STEP WITH POKÉMON GO EGGSTRAVAGANZA IN-GAME EVENT… Niantic, Inc. and The Pokémon Company International welcome the arrival of Spring today with Pokémon GO’s next in-game celebration, the Pokémon GO Eggstravaganza. From April 13 at 1:00 P.M. PDT until April 20 at 1:00 P.M. PDT, Trainers will be able to find a greater variety of Pokémon from 2 km Eggs.Trainers will also earn more Candy for every Pokémon hatched from an Egg.

In addition, the event will include 50% off Lucky Eggs purchased from the in-game storefront which Niantic notes allows for four times the XP. “Players will also level up faster and gain double XP for every action they take”

As always, you can access the in-game event through the latest version of the Pokémon GO app from the App Store.