Snapchat’s Snap to Store tool lets brands know when geofilters make you show up

Snapchat is introducing a new tool for advertisers called ‘Snap to Store’ that helps brands see how well geofilter ads are performing among users, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Snap has been testing its Snap to Store product since last year with a handful of marketers, including Paramount Pictures and 7-Eleven. Now Snap wants to expand Snap to Store to a wider swath of brands—including companies from the retail, fast food, movie and automobile sectors—while also providing more robust data and a new proprietary digital dashboard, the company said.

The idea is fairly simple. Brands already create geofilters that appear in Snapchat and can be applied by nearby users. Friends see these filters which are really ads and sometimes visit the same location as a result.

Snap to Store is already a measurement that Snapchat uses, WSJ points out based on documents seen since their public offering earlier this year.

In the company’s S-1 filing before it went public in March, Snap noted that a sponsored geofilter ad promoting Wendy’s Jalapeño Fresco Chicken Sandwich drove over 42,000 incremental people to visit one of the burger chain’s various locations within seven days.

While Snap to Store has already been tested with specific partners, the report adds that its available free to advertisers who “reach a certain spending threshold with Snapchat” without Snapchat specifying the amount.

As one of Snapchat’s biggest competitors, Facebook-owned Instagram recently announced it plans to introduce new advertising features as well, including in-app booking for businesses.