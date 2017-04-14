Google’s Family Link app now lets you monitor your kid’s Android device from an iPhone

After launching last month for Android users, Google’s new Family Link app today arrives on iOS. The app is aimed at parents, allowing them to monitor things like screen time and apps downloaded from Google Play, as well as setting restrictions for Android devices their kids are using (via TechCrunch).

While the app only works for monitoring Android devices via a connected Google account, the new iOS version of Family Link will allow parents that use an iPhone to monitor their kids’ Android devices without actually using an Android device themselves.

The app can be used to monitor any Android device running Nougat (7.0) or higher and setup works by creating a Google account within the app that can be used on the Android devices you want to monitor. Parents can set time restrictions and view which apps are being used, including setting a bed time and the ability to remotely lock the device. The app can also be used to approve or block certain apps from Google Play:

Family Link unlocks the door to Google’s broad ecosystem of services, while helping you to: • Manage the apps your kids can use – Approve or block the apps your kid wants to download from the Google Play store. • Keep an eye on screen time – See how much time your kid spends on their favorite apps with weekly or monthly activity reports, and set daily screen time limits. • Set device bedtime – Remotely lock your kid’s device when it’s time for bed, or time to take a break.

You can download the Google Family Link app for iPhone for free on the App Store. There isn’t an iPad-specific version of the app available yet.