This week’s top stories: Our WWDC wish lists, iPhone 8 reports, Nvidia’s Pascal GPU drivers, modular Mac Pro possibilities & more

In this week’s top stories: Our WWDC wish lists for iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11, the latest iPhone 8 reports, Nvidia’s Pascal GPU drivers for Mac, modular Mac Pro possibilities, and much more.

This week we shift our focus to Apple’s upcoming developer conference, WWDC 2017, scheduled for this June. It’s the venue Apple uses each year to demo its latest versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS to developers, and we usually get some other product updates and news in the process. This week we kick off our wish lists for the OS updates, exploring what we’d like to see in iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11.

The latest iPhone 8 reports arrive. Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 108. We get the Hackintosh community’s thoughts on what they want to see in Apple’s new modular Mac Pro. And we break down what’s next for Apple Displays.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest iPhone 8 reports including Touch ID potentially moving to the back, more thoughts on Apple’s new Clips app, some Podcasting news from Apple, and the company’s internal Apple Watch challenge.

