This week’s top stories: Our WWDC wish lists, iPhone 8 reports, Nvidia’s Pascal GPU drivers, modular Mac Pro possibilities & more
In this week’s top stories: Our WWDC wish lists for iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11, the latest iPhone 8 reports, Nvidia’s Pascal GPU drivers for Mac, modular Mac Pro possibilities, and much more.
This week we shift our focus to Apple’s upcoming developer conference, WWDC 2017, scheduled for this June. It’s the venue Apple uses each year to demo its latest versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS to developers, and we usually get some other product updates and news in the process. This week we kick off our wish lists for the OS updates, exploring what we’d like to see in iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4 and tvOS 11.
The latest iPhone 8 reports arrive. Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 108. We get the Hackintosh community’s thoughts on what they want to see in Apple’s new modular Mac Pro. And we break down what’s next for Apple Displays.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Mac |
- WWDC Wishlist: How Mac could improve with macOS 10.13 this year
- Here’s what the Hackintosh community wants in the new modular Mac Pro
- Growing number of 15″ MacBook Pro users report ‘popping’ sound coming from their laptop
- Concept imagines Apple’s upcoming modular Mac Pro and external display
- Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 1080
- How to power the MacBook Pro with an eGPU using Nvidia’s new Pascal drivers
- What’s next for Apple Displays now that the company is back in the game?
iOS | iPhone
- WWDC Wishlist: How iPhone and iPad could improve with iOS 11 this year
- Purported iPhone 8 schematics show ‘bezel-less’ front, rear Touch ID, supposed dimensions
- New iPhone 8 report & renders claim in-screen Touch ID, 4mm bezels, ‘invisible’ front camera, more
- Analyst: iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor integrated into screen facing low production yields
- Comment: Could Apple be left with no choice but to do the wrong thing with the iPhone 8?
- NYU student reports on life as an iPhone factory worker after 6-week undercover mission
Apple Watch | TV
- WWDC Wishlist: How Apple Watch could improve with watchOS 4 this year
- WWDC Wishlist: How Apple TV could improve with tvOS 11 this year
- Report: Apple has secret team working on ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment w/ Apple Watch
This week’s top videos |
Happy Hour Podcast #115 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest iPhone 8 reports including Touch ID potentially moving to the back, more thoughts on Apple’s new Clips app, some Podcasting news from Apple, and the company’s internal Apple Watch challenge.
