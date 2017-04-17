Would you still buy the iPhone 8 even if it lacked Touch ID? [Poll]

Earlier today, an analyst report claimed that one option that Apple is considering with the iPhone 8 is ditching Touch ID altogether. The analyst note followed earlier reports claiming that Apple was facing low yield rates in integrating Touch ID beneath the display, perhaps looking towards a rear-device implementation.

Would you still buy the iPhone 8 even if it lacked Touch ID?

Earlier reports have claimed that Apple is developing new biometric technologies for the iPhone 8, including facial and eye recognition. If Apple indeed implements these features, then the lack of Touch ID would be somewhat less notable.

However, Apple has been working towards a Touch ID-based world since the launch of the iPhone 5S. The company recently brought the feature to the Mac, while third-party apps have been implementing the security method at rapid pace. It seems odd for Apple to abandon the feature despite its massive success, essentially restarting the adoption process and limiting it to just iPhone 8 users.

Furthermore, the lack of Touch ID on the flagship model would also create fragmentation in the iPhone lineup: the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s would presumably feature Touch ID, while the iPhone 8 wouldn’t. Thus creating issues for developers and Apple alike in terms of software features.

As you can probably tell, I don’t personally buy into the theory that Apple would even consider ditching Touch ID on the iPhone 8 because of manufacturing difficulties. While I hope it doesn’t turn out to be the case, I’d rather Touch ID be on the back of the device than not there at all.

It also, however, depends the implementation of other biometric technologies. As we realized with the Samsung Galaxy S8 this year, facial recognition doesn’t come without its flaws and Apple isn’t one to mess around when it comes to user security. If Apple can implement facial/eye recognition in a way that’s reliable and secure, however, I’m all for it.

After all, I’d have a very hard time moving back to a world without Touch ID, but I seriously doubt it’s something that Apple is even considering.

What do you think? Would the lack of Touch ID be a deal breaker for you come iPhone 8 season later this year? Let us know in the comments below and the poll below.