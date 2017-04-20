After Ice is a new app that uses AR to simulate the effects of climate change around the world

Just like Apple itself is doing, many app developers are celebrating Earth Day with new apps and promotions. After Ice is a new app that uses augmented reality to simulate the effects of climate change around the world…

The app officially launched in the App Store today in honor of Earth Day this weekend The app works by simulating your location in various future scenarios of global ice melt and sea level rise. The data comes from NASA projections. For instance, it lets you see the NASA-prjected effect of sea level rise in New York City in the 2080s, which is within the lifetime of children alive today.

One of the app’s creators, Justin Brice Guariglia, explains that he sees the app as a way to show people what is happening to the planet, especially things that are too slow for us to see. Guariglia actually flew numerous missions over Greenland ice sheets with NASA’s Operation Ice Bridge mission and meeting with a variety of respected climate scientists.

He says: