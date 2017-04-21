9to5Toys Lunch Break: $350 off 12-inch MacBook, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB $350, Apple Watch Bands from $9, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy 4-day Sale includes $100 off iPad Pro, $350 discount on MacBooks, more
Daily Deals: iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB $350, Logitech K830 Illuminated Keyboard $60, more
Save 30% on Apple Watch bands from Clockwork Synergy
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar $1,280 ($219 off, Tax NJ only)
Apple’s Touch Bar-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB now $1,740 shipped
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped
Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160
Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Earn to Die 2 for iOS drops to lowest price in over a year at $1
- The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes on iOS now just $1
- App Store Free App of the Week: Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free (Reg. $1)
- Warbits iOS turn-based battle sim hits lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $4)
Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style
9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sony 2.1 Channel Sound Base with Bluetooth and HDMI $118
- Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker + Free Salt/Lime Tray $100 shipped
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $16
- Soyan Leather and Fabric Sleeves for MacBooks from $7
- Logitech Pop Home Switch Starter Pack for $60 at Amazon (40% off)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $900 ($200 off), more
- Breaking Bad: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $35 (Reg. $90+) at Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33, more
- Symphonica all-wood natural acoustic speaker for iOS/Android devices
- Logitech Harmony Smart Control down to $70 (Reg. $99+)
- Games/Apps: Borderlands 2 Complete $12, Civ VI $30, iOS freebies, more
- Foxshot could be the lightest portable action camera for iOS
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Gamller controller won’t drain your iPhone battery and makes playing games a snap
VAUX makes Echo Dot portable, adds battery and external speaker
Knops are the volume control to your life
- GoPro provides details on upcoming Fusion spherical camera
- Cold War card game uses hidden messages to uncover double agents
- Mu tag is the world’s smallest item tracker
- The Mirabook turns your smartphone into a fully functional laptop
- Super Nintendo Classic Edition Console reportedly on the way!
- Fujifilm’s new hybrid camera is perfect for Instagram fanatics
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless earbuds offer water-resistance
- Master & Dynamic’s MA770 speaker is housed in hand-finished concrete
- AOC brings new 40-inch Curved 4K Display stateside with a bevy of inputs
- Reservoir Dogs Bloody Days hits Steam next month + new trailer [Video]
- Play your favorite retro games with a Raspberry Pi-powered console
- DECCO is an iOS-connected monitor that sends alerts when your child opens a door
- Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
- Crosley’s Limited Edition Star Wars Turntable drops on Record Store Day
- Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
- PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix
- Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Lutron Caséta Smart Lighting Bundle w/ HomeKit support: $120 (Reg. $160)
Sony 75-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $2,899 shipped ($1,000 off)
Sony h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones back to $179 shipped
TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Alexa control starting at $18
- ASUS 24-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI input: $110
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Xbox One/PS4 pre-order 20% off
- Garmin Forerunner 230 GPS Running Watch + HRM: $159
- Cedar Raised 2- x 8-foot Garden Bed $69, more
- Temperature Gun w/ Laser Sight Infrared from $8
- Foscam Security Camera Sale: prices as low as $35
- Frigidaire 10,000 BTU 115V Air Conditioner for $216, more
- LG Stylo 3 16GB 4G No-Contract Android Smartphone for $120
- Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer hits Amazon all-time low $25
- Aukey Rechargeable Dimmable LED Desk Lamp now $20
- Mpow Air Vent Car Mount Holder $8, more
- Star Wars Hoth Commando Backpack $20
- DEWALT Compact Drill/Driver Combo Kit $179 (Reg. $300+), today only
- Frigidaire 10,000 BTU 115V Air Conditioner for $216, more
- Tabletop Propane Gas Grill from Smoke Hollow for $75 shipped
- Kershaw Pico Pocket Knife back down to just $13 at Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 880 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum $425 shipped
- Google Pixel 32GB Android Smartphone (unlocked) discounted to $600
- Anker iPhone 7/Plus cases $2 Prime shipped
- LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $45 (Reg. $60)
- Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart UHDTV now $322
- Seagate Backup Plus 6TB Hard Drive$140 (Reg. $180)
- Side Hustle Tools: Everlance Expense Tracker $30
- LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Droid Building Kit $18