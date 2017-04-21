Snag extra $10 cash on all Apple trade-ins for Earth Day

Save the earth and get paid! Fight that e-waste nightmare by trading in your old Apple gear this week for cash, and you can take advantage of our Earth Day bonus: You’ll get an extra $10 on every trade-in — just use the coupon code “earthday” Whether you are upgrading Apple devices, or trying to get rid of an old one that’s just sitting around, participate in the easiest buyback program on the internet.

And from now until April 22, we’ll be throwing that $10 on top of your normal (already high) buyback price.For example, we offer $240 for a 32GB 9.7-inch iPad Pro. But enter the “earthday” coupon code and you’ll get $250.

You can use the coupon code as many times as you like, and it applies to any item we pay for: iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple TVs, iPods, Apple Watches and some other wearables. So even a water-damaged iPhone 5c, which usually earns just $10, will bag you $20.

Participate in 9to5Mac’s online buyback program and you’ll get quick and easy cash. Even if we can’t pay for your devices, we offer free recycling for all mobile phones and tablets — just tell us a few details about the devices and we’ll send you a free box to mail them in!

Getting your cash is fast and easy. Just visit our gadget buyback page, select the device or devices you want to sell, and we’ll give you a quote. Accept it, and we’ll mail you a box (with a return shipping label included). Once we receive your device, we’ll cut you a check and drop it in the mail within 24 hours. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day.

While 9to5Mac does do business with, use and endorse Myphonesunlimited (and we’ve never had any complaints), the site is external and we cannot be held liable for your experience with them. We may receive a small commission if you are satisfied with and move forward with your cash trade-in or repair (which is a great way to support the site). We appreciate any feedback on your experience.