Google Maps for iOS gains useful parking reminder feature

Google Maps is adding a small, but very useful feature that lets users save where they parked. Available on both iOS and Android, the feature can also provide reminders for when your parking meter is about to expire.

Tapping the blue dot that marks your current location brings up a menu with a new “Set as parking location” option. Once saved, a green dot with a ‘P’ will appear on-screen.

Users can fine-tune the address, write parking notes, and add how much time is left by clicking the circular marker. From that screen, users can share the parking location and add pictures to help remember the spot. The time left feature automatically includes a 15 minute reminder.

Once done, users can return to that screen to clear the location. Alternately, adding a new parking reminder will automatically delete the previous one.

This manual entry complements a recent automatic parking detection capability. This clever feature works when you pair a phone to a car by USB or Bluetooth. When the connection is disabled, Maps will automatically note the location. Apple Maps has a similar functionality built in.

Be sure to update the latest version of Google Maps for iOS to access parking reminders.