Google Photos app finally lets you use AirPlay to view photos on your Apple TV

If you use Google Photos on your iPhone and iPad (and you should), you can now use AirPlay to view selected photos on your Apple TV. Google quietly added the feature in an update to the app yesterday …

NordVPN

It’s the only functionality added to the update, the rest of which was merely performance improvements.

Google Photos is a recommended app for all iPhone users as the company allows free, unlimited, automatic storage of all photos up to 16MP – which includes all photos taken with an iPhone or iPad. You also get free storage of videos, but that’s limited to 1080p rather than 4K.

A previous update to the app last month provided faster backup of photos in areas with poor mobile data coverage, Google first uploading a low-res preview and later replacing it with the hi-res version when you have a faster connection.

It’s not the only cloud-based addition to Apple TV: Sling TV’s cloud DVR feature was added to the platform yesterday.

Google Photos is a free download from iTunes.

Via The Verge. Photo: alphr.com