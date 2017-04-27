Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ now lets you Apple Pay for gas from Apple Watch

Exxon Mobile Speedpass+ launched Apple Pay payments for gas from the iPhone last year, and today the latest app update will let you pay for fuel from the Apple Watch. Speedpass+ relies on in-app Apple Pay for transactions but works at Exxon Mobile gas stations without contactless payment terminals.

Using an app to make a payment isn’t as convenient as just waving an iPhone or Apple Watch over a payment terminal with Apple Pay, but the Speedpass+ app does enable you to refuel securely without using a credit card at the gas pump.

You just need the Speedpass+ app, an Exxon Mobile gas station, and an account to purchase gas. You don’t even need to keep a credit card on file with the app since Apple Pay is a supported payment method.

The newly added Apple Watch compatibility comes thanks in part to watchOS 3 which enabled in-app Apple Pay payments for the first time. This feature also works in the Apple Store app for purchasing favorited items under a certain dollar amount.

With the latest version of Speedpass+, you can leave your iPhone nearby in the car or in your pocket and complete the transaction entirely from your Apple Watch. Just pick the correct pump number when you’re at the gas station then complete the transaction with Apple Pay and you’re set.

The new version also includes special integration with Ford vehicles and Touch ID logins from iPhone.

What’s New in Version 4.5

Apple Watch Pay for gas using your Apple Watch with the Speedpass+ app. Filling up just became even easier.

Ford SYNC®3 Pay for fuel using the Speedpass+ app in compatible Ford SYNC®3 models. You can select and authorize the pump using voice commands or use the in-dash screen to complete your transaction.

Faster access Use Touch ID to login to the app faster.

Exxon Mobile Speedpass+ is available for free on the App Store.