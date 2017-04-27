IDC: Apple’s iPhone sales remained flat in Q1 following RED iPhone 7 and SE launch

IDC is out today with its data for the worldwide smartphone market in Q1 which show that Apple remained largely flat during the quarter following the introduction of its new Product (RED) iPhone 7 and refreshed iPhone SE. Apple remaining steady comes as the rest of the market grew 4.3% during the quarter.

IDC’s data shows Apple shipped around 51.6 million iPhones during the quarter, up very slightly from 51.2 million in the year ago quarter:

Apple remained essentially flat with shipments reaching 51.6 million units in the first quarter, up slightly from the 51.2 million shipped last year. The strong holiday fourth quarter carried into the month of January as the larger iPhone 7 Plus returned to stock across most channels in numerous regions. Apple introduced a refreshed iPhone SE with more storage capacity (32GB and 128GB) that puts the mid-tier device in line with the rest of the iPhone portfolio. The Cupertino-based giant also refreshed its flagship smartphone by bringing (Product)Red over to the iPhone which paints both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in a new red finish. Finally, rumors of a special edition 10th anniversary iPhone continue to grow as a pending new design, screen size, and performance upgrades all look to be in the works for the fall.

Apple introduced its new Product (RED) iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models on March 21, but it’s unclear how many units it produced of the special edition model or how many sales of the device are reflected in IDC’s Q1 data. It also announced a refreshed iPhone SE model with increased storage options, and both went on sale March 24 (IDC’s data below tracks shipments up until April 27, 2017).

Samsung also remained steady in the number one position during the quarter with 79.2 million units shipped as number three, Huawei, number four, OPPO, and number five, vivo all posted year-over-year gains while holding their rankings.

Apple will officially reveal its iPhone sales for the quarter on May 2, the date scheduled for its fiscal Q2 2017 earnings call. Apple is providing guidance of between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion for revenue following a strong holiday quarter where it reported $78.4 billion in revenue and sold 78.3 million iPhones, 13 million iPads, and 5.3 million Macs.