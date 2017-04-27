SiriusXM buys connected car accessory maker Automatic for over $100 million

SiriusXM has acquired smart car accessory maker Automatic for over $100 million, TechCrunch reports. Automatic makes a Bluetooth device that lets you track and read driving data from your iPhone.

TechCrunch has learned that the deal was worth over $100 million, and SiriusXM and Automatic both note in releases announcing the news that the brand will remain separate, and Automatic’s products and team will remain focused on the same mission.

Automatic Labs and SiriusXM announced the deal this morning:

“Automatic is thrilled to join forces with SiriusXM at such an exciting time for the connected car,” said Gary Clayton, Automatic’s CEO. “Automakers, enterprises, and consumers are looking for the best products with world-class capabilities, and our teams will continue to bring innovation to the connected vehicle landscape under SiriusXM.”

Automatic first debuted its smart car accessory back in 2013 with the introduction of the Automatic Link. Link used the onboard diagnostic port on modern cars to read diagnostic reports through a connected iPhone app, and drive tracking features were also available.

Last fall Automatic updated its hardware to replace the original Link and offer two versions with different features at varying price points. Automatic Lite has most of the features of the original Automatic Link, while Automatic Pro adds free 3G connectivity for tracking independent of an iPhone.