9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7-inch iPad Pro $500, Pre-paid iPhone SE 128GB $260, Logitech Wireless Keyboard $20, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets another $100 discount, priced from $500
iPhone SE 32GB no-contract at Boost Mobile 128GB $260
Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard $20, Rocketfish 4-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector $17, more
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/ Touch Bar now $249 off
Final Fantasy VI hits its lowest price ever on iOS: $7 (Reg. $15)
Final Fantasy 1-3 for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at $4
- App Store Free App of the Week: Lily Music Creation goes free for first time
- Gas Cubby by Fuelly for iOS helps take care of your car: $3 (50% off)
- Archibald’s Adventures for iOS hits lowest price in years at $1
- Flashout 3D sci-fi racer for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $3)
Review: Leather iPhone CARDcase by DODOcase – slim, sleek, and useful
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)
- Samsung and LG 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTVs from $899 shipped
- Nintendo New 2DS XL handheld release date + more [Video]
- Netgear Arlo Pro Wire-Free Camera System w/ Cloud Storage: $201 (Reg. $250)
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 26,800mAh 3-Port Power Bank $35, more
- Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 Smart 802.11ac Router $90 (Reg. $110)
- Mother’s Day Surprises: Save up to 50% on Flowers, Wine and Delicious Home-Cooked Meals
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: GRID 2, Final Fantasy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $13, Madden NFL 17 $20, more
- WD Red 4TB NAS Internal 3.5-inch Hard Drive: $115 shipped (Reg. $145)
- Logitech’s new Universal Folio keyboard case fits all iPads and Android tablets
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Master & Dynamic takes the wraps off new Leica-inspired headphones
Penna is the retro-inspired Bluetooth keyboard we’ve been looking for
DJI keeps it coming with new VR Goggles for Phantom and more
- Ultraloq is a secure, user-friendly and affordable home smart lock
- DJI announces new 100MP Drone that’s overkill for everyone
- DeskView brings a standing desk to your office window
- Reolink Argus is the truly wire-free security camera for $80
- NuAns NEO Android Smartphone made of stone, cork, denim, more
- Amazon details new Echo Look Camera with Alexa, fashion-focused features
- Call of Duty heads back to WWII: official reveal trailer, details, more
- Genie is the multi-lingual translator for Siri and Google Assistant
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite for Xbox One/PS4 release date & new trailer
- Verizon launches Fios Gigabit Internet Connection starting at $80/month
- This power bank has an AC Outlet and USB-C to power everything imaginable
- VIZIO’s wireless soundbar packs Chromecast built-in for $250
- VIZIO unveils new M and P-Series 4K Ultra HDTVs, priced from $800
- Elago returns with M4 iPhone dock sporting familiar vintage Apple styling
- Welle transforms any surface into a smart touch-controller
- Mellow multimedia table delights with fresh design and functionality
- Bridgestone’s unique air-free tire promises to change the game
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
LG 34-inch UltraWide WFHD Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 (Reg. $399)
- Vena Cases for Samsung Galaxy S8/ Plus from $2
- Save 20% off sitewide at A4C
- Google Home is your always-on personal assistant, now $110
- Office Supplies: Post-it Adhesive Roll $2, more
- Moto G Plus 16GB Android Smartphone: $160
- Bowflex’s Dumbbells hit the Amazon all-time low at $201
- OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Veggie Spiralizer $30 (25% off)
- Char-Broil Home Electric Meat Smoker hits all-time low: $194
- Black+Decker 15-inch 10A Corded Electric Mower $89, more
- Remington Rodeo 18″ Gas Chainsaw drops to $151 shipped
- D-Link Wi-Fi 802.11ac Range Extender $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Lumsing Bluetooth in Car Kit Adapter charger $6, more
- Garmin vívomove Classic Activity Tracker w/ Leather Band $89
- Nike Flash Sale takes up to 50% off through Friday evening
- Learn to Code from Scratch: 80+ Hours of Premium Tutorials for $49
- Nintendo Switch in-stock at GameStop + $200 off w/ trade-ins
- Dremel’s best-selling Saw Tool Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $78
- DEWALT extra 30% off + free bare tools with kit purchase