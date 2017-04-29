This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s self-driving car, Apple Watch NikeLab, building a Hackintosh & more
This week more iPhone 8 reports flowed in including an alleged dummy model and schematics showing an edge-to-edge display, no rear Touch ID, and elongated power button and more. More reports that mass production of the device could be delayed to October/November. And we discuss how Apple could easily solve its Touch ID ‘problem’ on the iPhone 8.
A report claims Apple threatened to remove Uber from the App Store. We get a look at Apple Watch NikeLab as the new model goes on sale. First images of Apple’s self-driving Lexus test vehicles emerge. And Jeff builds a GTX 1080 Ti-powered Hackintosh in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iOS | iPhone
- iPhone 8 dummy model surfaces with edge-to-edge display, no rear Touch ID, elongated power button
- KGI: iPhone 8 mass production delayed to October/November
- Comment: With the iPhone 8, Apple appears to be tearing up its own rulebook
- Purported iPhone 8 schematic shows vertical dual-lens camera, no rear Touch ID
- More detailed alleged iPhone 8 schematic surfaces, suggests wireless charging will be based on Qi tech
- Here’s how Apple could easily solve its Touch ID ‘problem’ on the iPhone 8
Apple Watch | TV
- Apple Watch NikeLab featured in hands-on ahead of tomorrow’s release
- Apple Watch SOS calls 911 after college student’s car crash
Apps |
- Tim Cook reportedly threatened to remove Uber from the App Store in CEO meeting
- Apple updates iWork for iOS & macOS, iPad keyboard improvements for Numbers included
AAPL | Retail
- First images of Apple’s self-driving Lexus test vehicles emerge
- Comment: Today at Apple will convert a fairly well-kept secret into a key promotional tool
- Apple Store expanding new ‘Today at Apple’ initiative next month, Angela Ahrendts says [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- Building a GTX 1080 Ti-powered Hackintosh: hardware and performance results [Video]
- Apple shows off Dubai Mall store with ‘stunning views’, motorized carbon fiber windows [Video]
- New iPhone 8 concept video imagines bezel-less display, in-screen Touch ID & front camera, more
Happy Hour Podcast #117 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s first major original series delay, iOS 11 rumored features including a new Apple Music design and Apple Pay features, and the latest iPhone 8 rumors including a new dummy unit leak.
