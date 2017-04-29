This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s self-driving car, Apple Watch NikeLab, building a Hackintosh & more

- Apr. 29th 2017 9:40 am PT

Top Stories
In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 reports, Apple’s self-driving car, Apple Watch NikeLab, building a Hackintosh, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week more iPhone 8 reports flowed in including an alleged dummy model and schematics showing an edge-to-edge display, no rear Touch ID, and elongated power button and more. More reports that mass production of the device could be delayed to October/November. And we discuss how Apple could easily solve its Touch ID ‘problem’ on the iPhone 8.

A report claims Apple threatened to remove Uber from the App Store. We get a look at Apple Watch NikeLab as the new model goes on sale. First images of Apple’s self-driving Lexus test vehicles emerge. And Jeff builds a GTX 1080 Ti-powered Hackintosh in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast  #117 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s first major original series delay, iOS 11 rumored features including a new Apple Music design and Apple Pay features, and the latest iPhone 8 rumors including a new dummy unit leak.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes

