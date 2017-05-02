Numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release: China performance, the iPad’s decline, & more

Apple earlier today reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2017, offering up a variety of different looks at the company’s performance over the last three months. While we’ve already offered up a variety of details related to the release, there are always a few tidbits that get lost in the craziness…
As is always the case, Apple held an hour-long earnings call to discuss its quarterly performance. The company outlined the performance of its various product categories, noting product growth and other interesting information. In many cases, Apple is cagey about specific sales numbers, such as AirPods and Appel Watch. Nevertheless, head below for a breakdown of some of the most interesting statistics from this quarter’s release:
On iPhone
- 50.76 million units sold
- $33.2 billion in revenue
- Down 1 percent year-over-year
- ASP of $655
- Up 2 percent year-over-year, but misses expectations of $666
- Despite sales drop, iPhone revenue up 1 percent year-over-year
- Channel inventory down 1.2 million during quarter
On iPad
- 8.9 million units sold
- Down 12 percent year-over-year
- Maestri said the iPad grew in the U.S., but failed to offer specifics
- Customer satisfaction between 95 percent and 100 percent
On Mac
- 4.1 million units sold
- Down .01 percent year-over-year
- Mac revenue up 20 percent in China
On Services
- 7.041 billion in revenue
- Second quarter in a row over $7 billion
- Up 18 percent year-over-year
- 165 million subscriptions, up 15 million from last quarter
- Apple Pay transaction volume up 450 percent over last year
- Apple store doubled Google Play in terms of revenue
On Retail
- Visitors to retail and online stores up 16 percent year-over-year
- Retail grew 21 percent in China
- Retail store traffic up 27 percent in China
- 7 of top 10 Apple retail stores now in terms of traffic now in China
On AirPods + Wearables
- Size of Fortune 500 company
- Apple Watch sales doubled year-over-year
- AirPods still hard to come by
On America
- Apple spent $50 billion in U.S. economy last year
- “Proud” to support 2 million jobs across all 50 states
Guidance for next quarter
- Revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion
- Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
- Operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion
- Other income/(expense) of $450 million
- Tax rate of 25.5 percent
These are just some of the numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release and call that caught my ear. As always, things can quickly get lost in the shuffle, so if you heard any other interesting stats or read anything, let us know down in the comments!