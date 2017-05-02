Numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release: China performance, the iPad’s decline, & more

Apple earlier today reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2017, offering up a variety of different looks at the company’s performance over the last three months. While we’ve already offered up a variety of details related to the release, there are always a few tidbits that get lost in the craziness…

As is always the case, Apple held an hour-long earnings call to discuss its quarterly performance. The company outlined the performance of its various product categories, noting product growth and other interesting information. In many cases, Apple is cagey about specific sales numbers, such as AirPods and Appel Watch. Nevertheless, head below for a breakdown of some of the most interesting statistics from this quarter’s release:

On iPhone

50.76 million units sold $33.2 billion in revenue

Down 1 percent year-over-year

ASP of $655 Up 2 percent year-over-year, but misses expectations of $666

Despite sales drop, iPhone revenue up 1 percent year-over-year

Channel inventory down 1.2 million during quarter

On iPad

8.9 million units sold

Down 12 percent year-over-year Maestri said the iPad grew in the U.S., but failed to offer specifics

Customer satisfaction between 95 percent and 100 percent

On Mac

4.1 million units sold

Down .01 percent year-over-year

Mac revenue up 20 percent in China

On Services

7.041 billion in revenue

Second quarter in a row over $7 billion

Up 18 percent year-over-year

165 million subscriptions, up 15 million from last quarter

Apple Pay transaction volume up 450 percent over last year

Apple store doubled Google Play in terms of revenue

On Retail

Visitors to retail and online stores up 16 percent year-over-year

Retail grew 21 percent in China

Retail store traffic up 27 percent in China 7 of top 10 Apple retail stores now in terms of traffic now in China



On AirPods + Wearables

Size of Fortune 500 company

Apple Watch sales doubled year-over-year

AirPods still hard to come by

On America

Apple spent $50 billion in U.S. economy last year

“Proud” to support 2 million jobs across all 50 states

Guidance for next quarter

Revenue between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion

Gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent

Operating expenses between $6.6 billion and $6.7 billion

Other income/(expense) of $450 million

Tax rate of 25.5 percent

These are just some of the numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release and call that caught my ear. As always, things can quickly get lost in the shuffle, so if you heard any other interesting stats or read anything, let us know down in the comments!