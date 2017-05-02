Twitter reveals 11 more video partners a day after announcing Bloomberg deal

Just one day after announcing a deal with Bloomberg to stream news reports 24/7, Twitter has now revealed video partnership arrangements with 11 more content providers in the fields of news, sports and entertainment.

News partners will be Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, Cheddar and The Verge. Sports coverage will be provided by MLBAB, PGA Tour, The Players’ Tribune and Stadium. The three entertainment channels will be IMG Fashion, Live Nation and Propagate.

Twitter also revealed the specifics of what to expect from each partner …

You can find full details from Twitter’s press release below.

All this new content is of course geared to generating ad-selling opportunities for the platform. Twitter first shared its plans for a major new push into video last month, in a shareholder’s meeting for its Q1 2017 results.

After seeing a successful joint-venture in airing the Thursday night NFL games, Twitter wants to move forward and build on live video. Unfortunately, Twitter lost the deal to air those live Thursday night games to Amazon, and as a result they’ve turned their attention to other sports.

Buzzfeed said then that it was considering some kind of Twitter video feed.

