The Upload is SoundCloud’s answer to Spotify’s Discover Weekly

SoundCloud has unveiled a new feature today to help listeners discover even more new music. The Upload is SoundCloud’s answer to the music discovery playlists that have become popular with other streaming services. By analyzing what its users are already interested in, The Upload will recommend new content that has been added to SoundCloud within the last few days.

Spotify’s Discover Weekly and Apple Music’s personalized playlists have both become staples within the music streaming services. Music discovery and personalization has become as a way for streaming services to attract and retain users.

The possibility that SoundCloud may or may not be sold, has had the company doing what it can to strengthen its current audience. Alongside their newest subscription plan, SoundCloud Go+, The Upload is yet another way to grow its user base in the mean time.

The Upload is available on the web, iOS, and Android within the Discover tab. Here’s how SoundCloud describes the new feature: