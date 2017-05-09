Special edition 32GB Space Gray iPhone 6 now available for just $200 w/o contract

A special budget edition of the iPhone 6 originally created for India and subsequently seen in a number of other countries before it hit the U.S. is now available for just $200 without a contract.

When the iPhone 6 was launched, it was available only in 16/64/128GB tiers, but a 32GB Space Gray model went on sale in India last month before showing up in other countries including the United States. AT&T offered it for $345, but Virgin Mobile is now offering it for just $199.99 as a promo price …

Virgin Mobile describes the model as having a retail price of $449.99 – though it’s unclear what the basis is for this – and is applying a ‘promotional discount’ of $250 to bring it down to a price of $199.99. The sidebox on the page says that you simply buy the phone, activate it online and then pick a no-contract plan.

The model is also showing up on Amazon, though at significantly higher prices, where 16GB models are offered for $299.

We first saw a 32GB variant of the iPhone 6 offered in Asia, where it was available in gold rather than Space Gray. It was quietly made available in China back in February, then went on sale in Taiwan the following month.

As ever, keep an eye on 9to5Toys for other iPhone deals. While there’s nothing current, the 16GB version has previously been available at $200, and they even featured an old 8GB iPhone 4 for $65 earlier this month – maybe something to keep a young child entertained!