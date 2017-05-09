Pinterest updates Lens feature w/ QR code support, multiple object recognition, more

Earlier this year, Pinterest introduced a new Lens visual discovery feature, allowing users to easily find design inspiration using their iPhone camera. Now, the company is adding new features to its Lens tool, as it announced in a blog post earlier today.

With today’s update, Lens now supports a feature called “Visual Guides.” This enables users to search among multiple objects in results when you use Lens on multiple products at once. This feature will start rolling out today and continue over the coming weeks:

Now when you Lens a larger picture, like an outfit, you can tap into visual guides to narrow your search and dive deeper into more relevant ideas, like a specific hat or pair of sunglasses.

The update also adds support for QR codes, so when a user hovers Lens over a QR code, they’ll see the information pertaining to that code. Pinterest explains that this feature is an effort to make “Lens more useful and actionable for brands.”

Furthermore, the update adds new “one-tap access” in the form of a new 3D Touch shortcut on the Pinterest app icon that allows users to jump directly into the Lens interface.

In addition to the new app features, Pinterest today has also announced that it is promoting Head of Discovery Engineering Vanja Josifovski to chief technology officer.

Before Pinterest, where he’s also led growth engineering, Vanja was a machine learning technical lead at Google and a Sr. Director of Research at Yahoo Research where he led the early stage development of several ad platforms.

Pinterest is available on the App Store for free.