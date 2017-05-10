9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $330 off, Powerbeats3 $130, iTunes $50 Gift Card $42, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take $330 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off
Beats Powerbeats3 discounted to $130 in Flash Blue, Shock Yellow, more
iTunes $50 Gift Card from PayPal for $42.50 with email delivery
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500
Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Silver, Gold or Space Gray $299 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200
Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!
MacID for iOS: unlock your Mac using iPhone or Apple Watch, now just $1
- Krashlander for iOS hits lowest price in over a year: $1
- Block Fortress titles for iOS hit lowest price in years: $1 ea
- App Store Free App of the Week: Zip-Zap iOS puzzler goes free (Reg. up to $2)
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons for iOS drops to just $3
Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles
10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]
9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Anker iPhone Accessory sale from $4: Cases, Lightning Cables, Speakers, more!
Daily Deals: HP OfficeJet All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint $40, Miroir Element DLP Projector $125, more
- WD 4TB My Passport Hard Drive w/ $25 Best Buy Gift Card $118, more
- At $4, this Apple Watch Case is a sporty complement to your Nike band
- Poweradd Pilot X7 20,000mAh Battery Power Bank from $16.50
- LEGO Architecture Louvre Kit drops to Amazon all-time low at $42, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Kero Blaster, Sudoku+, MacID, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata from $36, LEGO Star Wars + MGS V $28, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port $32, more
- LG 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner $175 (Reg. $227)
- Get 2TB of Cloud Storage with Degoo Premium Lifetime Plan: $60
- Hoover Carpet Cleaner SteamVac hits Amazon all-time low at $70
- Jewelry for Mom up to 40% off today only at Amazon, starting at $5
- Sperry extra 30% off sale discounts our favorite shoes, clothes and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Otterbox unveils new rugged Venture coolers and Elevation tumblers
Parrot intros new prosumer drones focused on commercial features
Framed Tweets turns anyone’s Twitter speak into a work of art
- AOC’s newest 16-inch 1080P IPS USB-powered displays ultra-thin and portable
- Como Audio’s new speakers take on Sonos with multi-room audio playback
- H&M’s Vacation Shop has all of the Summer Must-Haves
- Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design
- Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker
- SNOOZ brings white noise machine into the 21st Century with iPhone control
- Harman’s Echo competitor features Cortana virtual assistant and Skype calling
- Fender releases new Mustang GT iOS/Android-connected amps [Video]
- Degreeº is an in-ear thermometer for kids that beams continuous stats to your iPhone
- Weber’s Summit Charcoal Series hits with mouthwatering features, big price tag
- Reigning Champs x adidas release French Terry Collaboration
- AirBuddy is the “smallest and lightest” diving gear on the market
- Momo smart hub sports facial recognition and works with Hue, Nest, more
- GE Sol smart lamp coming this fall with HomeKit and Alexa support
- Aero is the portable eBike that folds in 3 seconds, has a 45 mile range
- Battle Bay for iOS/Android from the makers of Angry Birds available now
- Loewe bild 9 OLED 4K UHDTV combines mid-century design, high-end tech
- Tregren T-series is the “true” smart garden for your kitchen
- Target launches World of Inspiration Collection in time for Summer
- Acer’s newest 32-inch 4K display is definitely built for professionals
- DJI sees new competitors: Bolt Drone w/ VR hits Kickstarter under $175
- Monoprice unveils Strata Home: affordable Sous Vide cookers, robo vacs and more
- Dreamscreen adds reactive backlighting to your 4K TV and home theater setup
- Zara’s New Beach and Picnic Collection is full of color
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)
Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)
Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack
- Polk Audio TL150 5-piece Surround Speaker System for $170
- Anker PowerLine II Dura 10-ft MFi Lightning Cable for $12
- God of War III Remastered, The Order, more from $4 on PSN
- You can get a Free 8×10-inch Print for Mother’s Day from CVS
- Char-Broil 3-Burner Gas Grill hits Amazon all-time low at $148
- AcuRite Weather Station with Forecast/Humidity $24
- Wine Enthusiast Magazine: 3-yrs for just $7 (Reg. $70+)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Electric String Trimmer $73, more
- Pizzacraft PizzaQue Outdoor Oven makes pies for $74
- Bestek Surge Protector with 4 USB ports $14, more
- Nike takes an extra 20% off all clearance
- Philips Sonicare Electric Air Flosser drops to just $35
- ProGear Foldable Magnetic Upright Bike $28 (Reg. $64)
- Dremel Rotary Tool Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $42 (best-seller)