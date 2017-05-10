Purported ‘2017’ iPhone leak hints at Ion-X back glass

The iPhone 8 has been rumored to have a front and back glass design for a while, and now new images have surfaced the may show the glass used on the rear casing for a ‘2017’ iPhone. If the leak is accurate, the glass material could be the same as some Apple Watch models.

There are a few reasons to be skeptical about the latest leak, however, which appears to originate on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo and was submitted to leak aggregator Slashleaks.

For starters, the Slashleaks post claims the leaked part is used for a 2017 iPhone SE and not the iPhone 8 which is actually expected to feature a glass back. The current (and only) iPhone SE features an aluminum rear casing with minimal glass panels.

The leaked glass panel also appears to only feature a single camera cutout above a flash cutout which would be a new design for any iPhone. The 5.8-inch iPhone 8 is expected to feature a vertical dual-camera system while the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s is expected to retain the current dual-lens design and the 4.7-inch model sticks to a single camera system.

It’s possible the glass casing, which claims to be Ion-X glass like aluminum Apple Watch models, could be used for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s this year. While the flagship iPhone 8 is expected to feature a glass front and back, it’s possible the iterative iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus updates could retain the same aluminum back design.

Details aside, the quality of this purported casing leak has also been questioned by observers. Specifically, the circular cutouts for the camera flash and corner radius of the glass appear rendered.

