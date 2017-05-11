Full-featured version of The Sims coming to iOS and Android ‘soon’ [Video]

Fans of The Sims got a taste of the simulation on iPhone and iPad from The Sims Freeplay back in 2011, but the freemium app fell a long way short of the full desktop experience. EA is promising to correct that in The Sims Mobile.

The developer says that the new mobile app will support all the features of the original PC game from 17 years ago …

Customize your Sims with distinct appearances, hairstyles, outfits, and accessories. Choose different personality traits and life goals! Personalize your Sims home layouts and designs, and decorate with a variety of furniture, appliances, decorations, and more. Host and attend parties with other Sims to socialize, show off your amazing house, earn rewards, and develop new relationships. Shape your Sims’ families over multiple generations. When your Sims accomplish their career goals and retire, you’ll be rewarded with Heirlooms that unlock hobbies and careers for future generations, allowing new Sims to tell deeper stories.

EA previewed the game in a video (below).

The company hasn’t yet revealed the launch date and pricing, but you can sign up for an alert when it’s available.