9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,280, iOttie iPhone Car Mount $13, Roku Streaming Stick $30, more

- May. 15th 2017 9:29 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)

Roku’s go-anywhere Streaming Stick is on sale for $40 shipped

iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint

Cut the Buttons HD for iPad now just $1 on the App Store

Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]

Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ Alexa + HomeKit gets first discount to $229

Toys R Us, Domino’s, CVS, Jiffy Lube and more gift cards up to 20% off

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

VRgluv will change the future of VR for the better

The ClayXYZ 3D Printer lets anyone create ceramic artwork easily and affordably

Samson Q2U Podcasting Mic Bundle hits today for under $60

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

AmazonBasics Lightning Dock and Radio for $34 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch 256GB Tablet $1,180
  • Mac App Roundup: iMazing 2 $25more
  • HP 25-inch IPS 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI ports: $150
  • Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $180
  • 20th Century Women is this week’s $1 Movie Rental
  • Men/Women’s Mountain Bikes from $59
  • GE’s Bluetooth Outdoor Smart Outlet for $30
  • ESPN Magazine + digital Insider access: 2 yrs. for $8
  • LEGO: Ghostbusters Ecto 1&2 $40, more
  • Fisher-Price Grow-to-Pro Basketball Hoop $40
  • Thermos King Food Jar + Folding Spoon $20, more
  • Bodum 34-ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker for $15
  • ZTE Axon 7 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone $330
  • RAVPower 5 in 1 Filehub w/ SD Card Reader, 3000mAh Battery Pack, more for $27
  • Dell Monochrome Laser Printer w/ AirPrint $50 shipped
  • Camelbak Eddy Glass 0.7-Liter Water Bottle for $9 shipped
  • Green Deals: WORX 20-inch 20V Electric Hedge Trimmer $48, more
  • Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt/Ice Cream Maker for $42 shipped
  • Parrot Jumping Race Mini Drone with On-Board Camera for $28 (Refurb)

