2018 Genesis G80 Sport arrives as latest with Apple’s CarPlay standard

Genesis Motors, Hyundai’s luxury car division, is today announcing the arrival of the latest vehicle with Apple’s in-dash CarPlay platform standard with its new Genesis G80 Sport. The vehicle is the company’s second to officially support CarPlay stock following the 2017 Genesis G80.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Genesis has begun the first retail deliveries of the new 2018 G80 3.3T Sport across the United States… With its highly capable 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the rear-wheel-drive 2018 Genesis G80 Sport (all-wheel-drive also available) redefines the term “luxury sports sedan” thanks to the athleticism of its potent power plant and silky smooth yet responsive 8-speed automatic transmission.

As for the CarPlay system, the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport includes a premium AVN 2.0 navigation system with 9.2-inch touchscreen/720P high-definition display, which the company notes in its press release is a first of its kind for the vehicle’s segment.

There’s also a Head’s-up Display that projects info from the cars in-dash system to the windshield. And you’ll find Android Auto support, a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system with a 10-inch subwoofer, and an SD card slot and 27 GB of internal storage for media and navigation content.

Apple maintains a list of officially supported CarPlay vehicles, although it has yet to add the new 2018 Genesis G80 Sport alongside last year’s 2017 Genesis G80.

The new Genesis G80 Sport arrives with the first retailer deliveries in the US today. The company previously announced pricing details and other specs.