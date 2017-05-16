First macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store

Apple has released the first macOS 10.12.6 beta for developer testing. The new update likely focuses on bug fixes and security improvements.

Release notes for the update which is available to developers through the Mac App Store do not mention any specific focus areas.

The new update follows one day after the public release of macOS 10.12.5 which was previously only available to developer and public beta testers.

macOS 10.12.6 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version may be available shortly.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered in the new version.