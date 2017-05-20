Latest drone flyover video shows gorgeous sunset footage of Apple Park

Earlier this week, we saw the first set of press images from Apple’s new Apple Park headquarters emerge as work continues on the campus. Now, Duncan Sinfield is back with his latest flyover video of Apple Park, taking us on a gorgeous sunset tour of the new spaceship building…

While we saw some nighttime footage of Apple Park earlier this month, today’s video takes on a sunset-only tour of the campus. The video shows just how massive Apple’s new headquarters really are, as the building lights up the darker it gets outside.

Furthermore, we can see work continue on Apple Park’s landscaping. While building itself is all-but-completed, the landscaping still largely resembles that of a construction site.

Earlier this week, Wired got an exclusive look inside the spaceship ring of Apple Campus, going in depth on many of Apple’s goals with the campus, as well as the vision of Steve Jobs.

The piece iterated the huge amounts of thoughts has gone into the smallest of details, much of it driven personally by Steve Jobs. Stefan Behling, one of Foster+Partner’s project leads says:

They describe the level of attention devoted to every detail, the willingness to search the earth for the right materials, and the obstacles overcome to achieve perfection […] At one point, Behling recalls, Jobs discussed the walls he had in mind for the offices: “He knew exactly what timber he wanted, but not just ‘I like oak’ or ‘I like maple.’ He knew it had to be quarter-­cut. It had to be cut in the winter, ideally in January, to have the least amount of sap and sugar content. We were all sitting there, architects with gray hair, going, ‘Holy shit!’”

Watch the full video of the sunset flyover below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.