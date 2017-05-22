9to5Toys Lunch Break: BeatsX $100, Apple 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air $920, Logitech K480 Keyboard $23, more

- May. 22nd 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

BeatsX W1-enabled Bluetooth Earphones under $100 in multiple colors

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $279 discount to $920 shipped

Daily Deals: Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard K480 $23, WD easystore 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $45, more

LEGO, Batman, Adventure and Fantasy iTunes Digital Movie Sale from $5

Apple iPhone 6s (manufacturer refurb): 16GB $280, 64GB $340, more

App Store Free App of the Week: Eggggg platformer free for very first time (Reg. $3)

Review: This is Ground takes on Apple Watch in style w/ new Connoisseur bands

Review: Eufy’s RoboVac 11 does the dirty work for less than a Roomba, $150 today only

9to5Rewards: Twelve South Action Sleeve for Apple Watch [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

GameStop, Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, more gift cards up to 20% off

Save on Mac/PC and iPad input devices in today’s Amazon Gold Box, priced from $15

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159

Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Bose SoundLink Mini Series I Bluetooth speaker for $130 shipped (refurb, Orig. $200)

 

Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)

  • ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent for $58
  • Garmin Forerunner 735XT Smartwatch for $315
  • Wired and Popular Science Magazine Bundle: 1yr for just $8
  • GreenWorks 80V 16-inch Cordless String Trimmer $149, more
  • iClever BoostCube+ 24W Dual USB Wall Charger $7, more
  • Linksys Tri-band Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $70
  • Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Backpack goes to $135
  • DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ 4K Camera (refurb): $729
  • Print, scan, copy and more on Ricoh’s Color Laser Printer: $135
  • Linksys & SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modems $20
  • BJ’s 1-Year Membership lets you save on groceries $25
  • Fallout 4 Vault Dweller’s Official Strategy Guide $10
  • George Foreman Quesadilla Maker for $14 (Reg. $22)

