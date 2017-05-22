Instagram rolling out new ‘archive’ option for temporarily hiding posts

Instagram has started rolling out a new feature called “archive” that offers users an alternative when deciding whether or not to delete a post. Users delete their posts for a variety of reasons, such as if they don’t receive enough likes in a certain amount of time, and Instagram views this new archive capability as an alternative to that…

The new archive option appears to have started rolling to users today and Instagram confirmed its existence in a statement to TechCrunch.

Essentially, users now have the option “archive” a post rather than delete it altogether. When a post is archived, it is simply hidden from public visibility, but remains on the service for the user to restore to visibility if they so choose.

To archive a post, simply tap the three dots next to one of your posts and choose the archive option. From there, you can view your archived posts by going to your profile page and tapping the clock icon in the upper-right corner, seen below. This will present a view of all of your archived posts.

Instagram views the archive option as a way for users to create a “private space for personal viewing of old posts.” It also creates a solution for users when they want to temporarily create a certain theme on their profile, remove a post that didn’t perform well, and much more.

Additionally, it helps Instagram ensure that users keep coming back to the app, whether a post is publicly available or stored in archive as users continue to search for ephemeral sharing options.

A spokesperson shared that “We’re always testing new ways to improve the Instagram experience”, and noted that the archive option creates a private space for personal viewing of old posts. The company will expand the availability of the archive option over the next few months as it continues to iterate on it.

The new archive option is rolling out to select users now and Instagram says it will come to more users over the next few months. Do you see the new archive option on your Instagram account? Let us know down in the comments.