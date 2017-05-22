Square hosting free tech talk event during WWDC week in San Jose

Square is hosting a free event featuring tech talks and a Q&A session in San Jose during WWDC week next month. Square engineers will be available to discuss using the payment processor’s technology on iOS and how to leverage Apple Pay, according to the announcement.

Sony A6500

We will discuss how Square’s APIs can help you build custom e-commerce and point of sale applications that leverage Apple Pay, and cover best practices and tips & tricks to make building iOS applications easier.

The special Engineering with Square event is free to attend, but developers must RSVP ahead of time for a free ticket to guarantee entrance.

The event is scheduled to take place during WWDC week in San Jose where Apple’s conference will be held this year. Engineering with Square starts at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, June 9, and runs through 9 pm at the Tech Museum of Innovation on 201 South Market Street. Learn more about the event here.

Square has recently been in the news for acquihiring talent from the now shut down controversial chat app Yik Yak. Square has also been heavily promoting Apple Pay at checkout for small businesses by promoting compatible checkout terminals and software.

Apple’s big developer conference kicks off in two weeks in San Jose, CA. Apple is rumored to be planning to expand Apple Pay at the conference by introducing person-to-person payments and a virtual Apple Pay debit card of its own. Square already offers both features through its own service.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!