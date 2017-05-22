Apple officially launches ‘Today at Apple’ with special events at all 495 stores worldwide [Gallery]

Apple officially launched its Today at Apple initiative – combining workshops and creative performances – this weekend. The company says that it held special events at all 495 Apple Stores around the world, and showed off photos from many of them (below).

‘Today at Apple’ kicked off this weekend with new in-store programming around the world, including Photo Walks and Kids Hour at all 495 Apple stores. From Getting Started with Coding to How To: Sketch, Draw and Paint with iPad, stores collectively hosted 4,000 sessions a day, including some with very special guests …

The company first spoke about the initiative just over a year ago, while previewing the San Francisco Union Square store, but it was only last month when we learned that it was to be a major focus. Retail head Angela Ahrendts discussed the plans with CBS, and tweeted about the launch yesterday.

An amazing launch of #TodayatApple around the world! Huge thank you to everyone at Apple that made today happen. pic.twitter.com/JIO76jZvEF — Angela Ahrendts (@AngelaAhrendts) May 21, 2017

The microsite launched last week, when customers were able to book slots in upcoming events.

In addition to the standard workshops, Apple invited a number of special guests to give performances and teach unique classes. Examples highlighted by the company, and featured in photos below, include:

Customers use iPad Pro and Apple Pencil as they learn from master illustrator Todd Selby

Movement artist and star of Apple’s AirPods commercial, Lil Buck, shows off his moves in the Forum at Apple Union Square

Multiplatinum artist, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth gives an intimate performance at Apple Union Square

Leon Bridges gives a soulful “Today at Apple” performance to end the day of sessions at Apple Union Square

Dua Lipa performs an acoustic set of tracks from her upcoming album in London’s Regent Street store

During a Live Art session with French illustrator mcbess at Apple Regent Street attendees share their own work following his signature style—graphic illustrations without color

iPhone photographers cover two miles in 90 minutes as they seek out fashion-forward portraits with photographer Shingi Rice

iPhone photographers hit the streets of Brooklyn for a portrait-themed Photo Walk with Timothy Mulcare

Music Lab: 18-year-old Steve Lacy earned a Grammy nomination for his work with The Internet — producing it all on his iPhone

Aspiring coders of all ages can learn how to code in Swift, Apple’s programming language for iOS and Mac apps

Up-and-coming pop sensation, Sigrid, performs tracks off her debut “Don’t Kill My Vibe” EP at Apple Marché Saint-Germain

Check out the photo gallery below.

I attended the concert at the Regent Street store, which highlighted a potential downside to the initiative, and will be commenting on this later.