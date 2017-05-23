Pinterest expanding Lens feature to identify recipes, partnering with Epicurious and more for food ratings

Pinterest first started rolling out its new Lens feature back in February, and now the social network is expanding the visual discovery tool to identify recipes just by scanning foods.

And now we’re rolling out a way for you to Lens an entire dish and get recipes to recreate the meal. So the next time you want to copycat the waffles at your favorite brunch spot, Lens them to see what ideas turn up.

Pinterest is also enhancing its search feature by letting you look for recipes “by time, diet and the ingredients you have on hand.”

In addition to the new food discovery features, Pinterest is partnering with “sites like epicurious, Martha Stewart, and Food Network” to integrate star ratings for recipes directly in search results.

Pinterest is available for free on the App Store.

