Pinterest rolling out new point-and-shoot visual discovery tool for mobile app called Lens 

Pinterest is introducing a new feature for its iOS app called Lens. Rolling out now as a beta feature, Lens lets you point your camera at your surroundings to discover new design ideas based on what it captures.

Just point Lens at a pair of shoes, then tap to see related styles or even ideas for what else to wear them with. Or try it on a table to find similar designs, and even other furniture from the same era. You can also use Lens with food. Just point it at broccoli or a pomegranate to see what recipes come up. Patterns and colors can also lead you in fun, interesting or even just plain weird new directions.

Lens is currently in beta which means it’s not tuned to work with just anything you capture. Pinterest says “home decor ideas, things to wear and food to eat” work best with Lens for now. Future versions will enhance Lens’ ability to recognize more objects so users can find more ideas related to real world items.

Pinterest is also introducing a new feature called Instant Ideas, which shows related items based on things that you Pin. Pinterest says Instant Ideas based on Pins will make the experience more personal over time too.

Finally, Pinterest is adding a new Shop the Look feature that works with Pinterest’s ability to Pin multiple items in one selection.

Now with Shop the Look, you can track down and even buy products you see inside fashion and home decor Pins. Just tap the circle on each item to find the styles you’re looking for. You can even see what other people have paired it with for more ideas on how to wear it.

Pinterest is available for free on the App Store. Instant Ideas and Shop the Look are rolling out first followed by Lens beta over the next few weeks. All three features will be available on iOS, Android, and the web.