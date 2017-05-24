Apple Store app displaying ‘we’ve got something special in store for you’ message, online store still up

Ahead of new product releases, Apple will take its online store down for a few hours to changeover banners and products, as well as to build hype. This evening, the Apple Store app for iOS has gone offline without warning, though the Apple.com store remains online. However, it’s unlikely that this is for product announcements…

It’s unlikely that Apple has any product releases slated for tonight, but rather it is likely making changes to the Apple Store app. It’s possible that the changes relate to the recent rollout of Apple’s “Today at Apple” retail initiative. It’s also possible that Apple is simply making refinements to the iOS app altogether, perhaps with a new deign of some sort.

We’ve got something special in store for you. And we can’t wait for you to see it. Please check back soon.

It’s unusual for Apple’s iOS app to go down while the website stays up, which further suggests that this isn’t a product launch situation, but rather either an error or smaller updates to the iOS app.

At this point, the Apple Store app has been down for just over an hour and it’s unclear when it will return. We’ll be sure to update when it comes back and let you know if there are any notable changes.

